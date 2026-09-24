India's 'cockroach' movement says will launch protest if poll panel chief doesn't quit in 48 hours

The Election Commission of India said that differences were normal in any institution and that all its actions were legal

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 24 Sept 2026, 1:32 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India's 'Cockroach' youth movement leaders said on Thursday that they would launch protests across the country if India's chief election officer does not resign in 48 hours, a day after a newspaper report pointed to differences among top officers leading the poll panel.

The Indian Express newspaper said on Wednesday that two election commissioners had raised questions or expressed concern at least 14 times in 10 months, mostly in connection with the process of updating voters' lists that began last year, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Recommended For You

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

Etihad Rail tickets from Dubai to Abu Dhabi now on sale for Sept 30 launch

Etihad Rail tickets from Dubai to Abu Dhabi now on sale for Sept 30 launch

Iran says 50% of damaged South Pars gas field production capacity restored: Fars News

Iran says 50% of damaged South Pars gas field production capacity restored: Fars News

Trump says US-Iran officials met at UN on Tuesday, another talk scheduled

Trump says US-Iran officials met at UN on Tuesday, another talk scheduled

 

The Election Commission of India said that differences were normal in any institution and that all its actions were legal.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran says 50% of damaged South Pars gas field production capacity restored: Fars News

2

Trump says US-Iran officials met at UN on Tuesday, another talk scheduled

3

UAE flight updates: Cancellations, delays in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah on Sep 23

4

Etihad Rail tickets from Dubai to Abu Dhabi now on sale for Sept 30 launch

5

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai