A leader of India's youth-led "Cockroach" movement has said he was prevented from leaving New Delhi to fly to Britain to deliver talks on the viral group's protests.

Saurav Das, 27, has been at the forefront of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has amassed millions of social media followers since its launch in May.

Das, who was due to fly out early Tuesday, said immigration officials told him at the airport that his passport had been flagged.

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The incident comes a month after he was detained for defying a security crackdown in New Delhi during protests demanding the resignation of India's chief election commissioner.

"This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE (London School of Economics), Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement," Das said in a social media post late Monday.

"Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!"

Das was due to speak at the prestigious Oxford Union society on December 1.

CJP-organised protests in July over alleged examination irregularities forced the education minister to resign, marking a rare climbdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Critics say human rights and press freedom have declined under Modi since he came to power in 2014.

Earlier this month, India barred more than 100 foreign speakers from attending a democracy summit organised by the opposition Congress party.

Those denied visas included a Norwegian journalist who had previously questioned Modi about press freedom.

In 2022, authorities prevented Sanna Irshad Mattoo, an award-winning photographer from India-administered Kashmir, from flying to the United States to collect her Pulitzer Prize.