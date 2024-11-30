India: Chennai flights cancelled on November 30 amid Cyclone Fengal, Indigo says

Photo: File

All Chennai flights operated by Indigo have been cancelled and some flights that were operating to the city have been diverted, the Indian carrier said in a statement on X.

This follows the suspension of Chennai airport operations from 12.30pm to 7pm today amid Cyclone Fengal and forecasted high crosswinds, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department.

In case of cancellation, passengers can opt for a refund or rebook an alternate flight, through Indigo's website. The crew and airport teams are dedicated to providing all possible support and assistance during this time, the airline added.

Cyclonic storm Fengal is forecast to make landfall in Tamil Nadu with sustained winds of 70k to 80km an hour in the afternoon, India's weather bureau said.

Schools and colleges in numerous districts across Tamil Nadu were shut and at least 471 people had been moved to relief camps, according to Indian media. The forecast also urged fishing crews to stay off the water and predicted surging waves of one metre that posed a flood risk to low-lying coastal areas.