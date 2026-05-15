India charges 10 for deadly 2025 Delhi car bomb blast

India's counter-terrorism agency has charged 10 men with involvement in the 2025 car blast that killed at least 11 people in the capital, linking them to an Al-Qaeda inspired group.

The November 10 explosion took place near a crowded metro station, close to the historic Red Fort in Delhi's old quarters.

The 10 charged include the alleged driver of a car killed in the blast, medical doctor Umer Un Nabi, whose charred body was identified using DNA. The remaining nine are all in custody.

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But the case against Nabi will be dropped as he is dead, authorities said

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a 7,500-page chargesheet in New Delhi on Thursday, after months of investigation across four states and Indian-administered Kashmir.

"All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to the organisation Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) — an offshoot of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)," the NIA statement issued late Thursday said.

Hospital sources reported 12 dead, but the official toll is 11.

It said the accused had also been involved in "illegal procurement of prohibited arms", including assault rifles.

"They had experimented with rocket and drone mounted IEDs (improvised explosive devices)with the objective of targeting security establishments," the statement added.

Some of the group charged were "radicalised medical professionals", including at least five doctors, according to NIA, with several coming from Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between arch-enemies India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the Himalayan territory in full.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency — now largely crushed — against Indian rule of the territory, and the conflict has left tens of thousands of soldiers, militants and civilians dead.

India and Pakistan accuse each other of backing proxy forces, including groups listed by the United Nations as terrorist organisations. Each side fiercely rejects the others claims.

However, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind is not among the groups that India directly accuses Pakistan of backing.