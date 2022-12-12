India: CBSE to introduce competency-based questions in class 10 and 12 exams

A comedian-turned-politician who was elected to lead the country in 2019 has worked ceaselessly since Russia’s attack to inspire his country’s resistance and marshal international support
At least 40 per cent questions in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examination and 30 per cent in Class 12 exam in 2023 will be competency based, India’s Ministry of Education said.
The details were shared by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.
These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based.
“In pursuance of NEP-2020, the CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based format,” she said.
“In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent questions in Class 12 are competency based,” the minister added.
Theory examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year will begin from February 15, 2023.
However, the CBSE is yet to announce the exam schedule.
The minister said that following the introduction of the new National Education Policy, 2020, the CBSE had advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations regarding the pattern of education.
“Prominent among these are — competency based learning, adoption of learning outcomes, use of experiential and joyful learning pedagogies such as art integrated education, sports integrated learning, storytelling etc, emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, induction of qualified counsellors at secondary and senior secondary level,” said the minister.
