India's CBSE says 'incorrect fees' charged in some cases of answer book applications

India's CBSE has alerted students of some cases of incorrect fee deductions on May 21 and 22, during the process of applying for scanned copies. The country's Central Board of Secondary Education attributed it to "technical issues." Read the Khaleej Times report for a step-by-step guide on how to check answer book, apply for re-evaluation.

In cases when excess payment was charged, the exact amount shall be refunded to the payment method that was used. If lesser amount was charged, then the student shall be notified to pay the balance amount, CBSE said.

The scanned copies of the answer books will be available in all cases of incorrect fee payment, and candidates should not submit fresh requests, the board said.

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India's Education Minister also instructed the formation of a team of technical experts and professors from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur to assist CBSE in "ensuring a glitch-free re-evaluation process."

"The team will examine the overall IT Infrastructure robustness and assist in taking corrective measures to ensure that login authentication, user access systems, payment gateways are accurate and in order," according to a press release by the Indian Ministry of Education.

CBSE denies rumours about re-evaluation cancellation

On May 23, CBSE denied rumours that the process of obtaining answer book photocopies and re-evaluating marks has been cancelled due to "technical issues."

CBSE clarified that no such measure has been taken, and asked the public to access the CBSE official website for verified information.

Measures to ease re-evaluation process

After students complained of issues both related to the new On-Screen Marking system, and inaccessibility of the CBSE website, the board took some measures: