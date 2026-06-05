CBSE files police complaint after cyber attack targets Class 12 re-evaluation portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a formal complaint with the Delhi Police after its post-results services portal came under a series of coordinated cyber attacks.

The portal, launched on June 2 for Class 12 students seeking services such as verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer scripts, was targeted by repeated attacks over three days.

According to CBSE, the attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic from multiple IP addresses in India and abroad, with the apparent aim of disrupting access for legitimate users and attempting unauthorised extraction of information.

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"The attacks were successfully mitigated through continuous 24×7 monitoring and response mechanisms," CBSE said in a statement.

The board said it approached Delhi Police for a detailed investigation and legal action against those responsible, adding that no data breach or unauthorised access had been detected. "Despite these malicious attempts, CBSE's systems and databases remain secure and uncompromised. No data breach or unauthorised access has been detected."

The attacks come at a critical time for students, as the portal is used by thousands of students across the country to access post-result services.

According to a an earlier press release from CBSE, the portal will remain open until midnight on June 6, allowing students sufficient time to complete their applications for verification and re-evaluation.

However, some students continued to report technical issues and glitches on June 5, raising concerns over accessibility and timely submission of forms.

One user wrote on X: "The revaluation payment page is stuck in an endless loading loop and my transaction won't go through. Please fix this portal glitch soon as deadlines are approaching!"

Responding to the complaint, CBSE replied to the post and shared a video tutorial with step-by-step instructions to help users complete the payment process and navigate the portal successfully.

Please watch the video for clear instructions: pic.twitter.com/rbcmsbK22d — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 5, 2026

On June 4, X user Aparna779068 also reported reported technical difficulties.