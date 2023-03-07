India: CBI questions Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs scam case

Rock was presenting at the awards last March when Smith mounted the stage and slapped the comedian across the face in response to a joke about his wife
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday started questioning former railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the land for jobs scam case where people were allegedly given jobs in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and associates, officials said.
The examination of the RJD supremo comes a day after his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was quizzed at her Patna residence by the agency for nearly five hours, they said.
According to officials, a team of five CBI officials arrived in two cars at 10.40am at the residence of Misha Bharti in Pandara Park on Tuesday where Prasad is currently residing and the questioning will continue during the day.
The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the case against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, in which all the accused have been summoned on March 15, they said.
They said a fresh round of questioning is taking place as part of "further investigation" where the investigation agency is trying to ascertain the money trail and larger conspiracy. The fresh questioning of ailing Prasad, who was convicted in a fodder scam, and his wife had evoked sharp criticism from opposition parties on Monday.
Prasad's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav termed the CBI action a result of his family's "relentless opposition" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party," the RJD leader told reporters outside the Bihar Assembly on Monday.
Yadav said as the then railway minister, Prasad, had "no powers" to give employment in exchange for favours.
He got support from the Congress and the AAP which targeted the central government alleging that the saffron party wanted to "suppress" the voice of the opposition.
"Today Rabri Devi ji is being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji and his family have been harassed for years because they did not bow down," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.
AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said targeting and harassing opposition leaders is wrong. The CBI had recently arrested the then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case.
Rock was presenting at the awards last March when Smith mounted the stage and slapped the comedian across the face in response to a joke about his wife
Researchers from the University of Waterloo, Canada, combined the results of two new parallel studies
No tsunami warning after the quake hits Kermadec Islands
Chinese officials deny a claim by FBI that the source of the pandemic was a lab leak in Wuhan
Budget proposal to tax vacant houses invited criticism from non-resident Keralites
Party retains power in Tripura and Nagaland, set to join government in Meghalaya
The suitcase triggered an alarm and officials found a 'circular compound' with two fuses and powder concealed in wax paper and plastic wrap
Members grappled with deepening rifts in their ranks and held contentious talks