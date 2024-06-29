E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Canopy collapses at Rajkot airport during maintenance work

No one was injured in the incident and a detailed report into the matter has been sought

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Screengrab/ANI
Photo: Screengrab/ANI

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 4:23 PM

Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 4:25 PM

A day after a roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall at New Delhi's airport, a part of the canopy at Rajkot airport in the western Indian state of Gujarat broke, ANI reported on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the canopy broke during maintenance work to push out water that had accumulated.


The canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop area of the airport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


No one was injured in the incident. A detailed report into the matter has been sought.

Watch the video below:

On Friday, a roof had collapsed under heavy rainfall and winds at the main airport in the Indian capital, killing one person and causing authorities to cancel flights from one terminal.

A portion of the canopy at the departures area of Delhi airport's terminal 1 collapsed at 5am, a statement from the airport posted on the social media site X said.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from World