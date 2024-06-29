India: Canopy collapses at Rajkot airport during maintenance work

Buckingham Palace said she was expected to make a full and swift recovery
A day after a roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall at New Delhi's airport, a part of the canopy at Rajkot airport in the western Indian state of Gujarat broke, ANI reported on Saturday.
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the canopy broke during maintenance work to push out water that had accumulated.
The canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop area of the airport.
No one was injured in the incident. A detailed report into the matter has been sought.
On Friday, a roof had collapsed under heavy rainfall and winds at the main airport in the Indian capital, killing one person and causing authorities to cancel flights from one terminal.
A portion of the canopy at the departures area of Delhi airport's terminal 1 collapsed at 5am, a statement from the airport posted on the social media site X said.
