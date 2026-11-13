India cancels Norwegian journalist’s visa months after she questioned Modi on press freedom

The Association of Norwegian Editors and Norwegian Press Association on Friday asked the Indian government the “reasons” for cancelling journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen’s visa, months after she had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about press freedom in India.

Svendsen, who works with Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen, said she had been invited as a panellist and a speaker at the Bharat Summit 2026 being organised by the opposition Congress party to discuss the future of media and press freedom.

The two-day summit, which opened on Friday in the city of Hyderabad, brings together around 1,000 delegates from more than 70 countries to discuss democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence and global cooperation.

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More than 100 international speakers were also blocked from attending the summit, a senior opposition politician said on Friday.

“We are writing to the Embassy regarding the revocation of Dagsavisen journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen's visa on 11 November – the very day she was due to travel to India for the Bharat Summit panel discussion and to give a talk on press freedom,” the association said in a letter.

“It is deeply concerning if journalists are denied entry to India for doing their job...[She] has not been given an official explanation. Nevertheless, we believe it is legitimate to ask whether the revocation of her journalist visa is connected to the critical questions she posed to India's Prime Minister,” the statement read.

Svendsen had come into the spotlight in May after questioning Modi on his refusal to take questions from journalists during a joint press meet with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo.

Modi, who first came to power in 2014, has not held a single press conference. He has spoken occasionally to a select few journalists in the country who are seen by critics as being close to the ruling establishment.

Asserting press freedom

Journalists noted press freedom in the democratic country has been shrinking in recent years, particularly under Modi's government.

India is ranked 157th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, according to Reporters Without Borders. Norway ranks number one.

In a video posted on social media, Svendsen said she was given an Indian visa but 10 minutes before leaving for the airport, she received a call from the Indian Embassy.

“Today I was supposed to go to India, the world's largest democracy, for the first time in my life. I was very excited and had already packed my bags. I had my visa and passport and was ready to go...but literally 10 minutes ago...(I was told) you can’t go to India,” she said, addressing India Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I don’t understand why but it does feel politically motivated. I am thinking maybe I used my freedom of the press...to question the Prime Minister...it might also be because I have criticised Modi and his governance...Adani and Ambani, two of his billionaire friends,” she said.

Bureaucratic overreach

Shashi Tharoor, a parliamentarian from the Congress party, said 115 of the 315 speakers cleared by India's Foreign Ministry were refused entry or had their visas cancelled, "apparently on the instructions" of the Home Ministry.

"It is completely unclear under what provision of law the government has taken such a drastic step," Tharoor wrote on X. "What a shame that a proud democracy has become so insecure that it must stifle any voices it fears will be critical!" he added.

The Editors Guild of India, a non-profit organisation of journalists, particularly editors, condemned the cancellation and said the move smacked of "bureaucratic overreach". It also called on the government to disclose its reasons and reverse the decision.

According to data compiled by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a total of 36 journalists were imprisoned in India between 2014 and 2023 — more than four times the eight recorded during the previous Congress-led government.

Journalists, particularly those reporting in conflict areas like Kashmir, as well as on environmental and government issues, have faced violence, surveillance, online harassment, threats and legal action under the Modi government, CPJ noted.

Last month, at least 43 journalists were detained by police while covering protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical movement, and other groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral fraud.