India cancels Neet UG 2026 exam; CBI to investigate alleged exam irregularities

India’s National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, which took place on May 3, following findings by central agencies and law enforcement that raised concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

In an official statement, the agency said the decision was approved by the Government of India after receiving inputs from investigative authorities, indicating that “the present examination process could not be allowed to stand”.

NTA also said the undergraduate medical entrance exam will be conducted again, with new dates to be announced soon. Updated admit card schedules will be communicated through official channels in the coming days.

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The Indian government has referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive investigation into exam irregularities. The NTA will cooperate by providing materials, records, and assistance required for the inquiry.

Calling the move necessary to protect the credibility of the national examination system, the NTA acknowledged that a re-test would cause “real and significant inconvenience” to students and their families, but said allowing the results to stand would have caused greater damage to public trust.

NTA clarified that students will not be required to register again for the examination, and no additional fee will be charged. Existing registration details, candidature data and exam centre preferences from the May 2026 cycle will automatically be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. In addition, fees already paid by candidates will be refunded, while the re-examination will be conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

Candidates and parents are urged to rely on official communication channels for updates regarding revised examination dates and admit cards, and were warned against misinformation and unverified claims circulating on social media.

NTA also provided helpline contact details for students and parents: neet-ug@nta.ac.in | 011-40759000 / 011-69227700