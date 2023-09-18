India cabinet approves reserving third of parliament lower house seats for women

It is estimated that more than 2,900 people died and over 5,500 were injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco on September 8
The Indian government on Monday cleared a bill that guarantees the reservation of 33% seats for women in India's lower house of parliament and state legislative assemblies, according to four local TV news channels.
The Women's Reservation Bill was approved by the cabinet in New Delhi and will be tabled during the current special session of parliament called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, India Today and NDTV newschannels reported.
Government officials and ministers who attended the cabinet meeting, which was led by Modi, were not immediately available to confirm or deny the approval of the bill that was first introduced in 1996.
Women account for almost half of India's 950 million registered voters but make for only 15% of parliament and about 10% of state legislatures, pushing the world's largest democracy to the bottom of global rankings on gender parity in legislatures.
Successive governments have sought to address this since the mid-1990s by trying to make a law that blocks a third of seats for women at the national and state levels.
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated there were 'possibilities' for military cooperation after meeting with Kim
The ISS is one of the few international projects on which the United States and Russia still cooperate closely
Two migrants were hidden inside the sofa while others were hidden among other fixtures including a chest of drawers
France had ordered a halt to sales of the device, released in 2020, after finding that the model emitted more electromagnetic waves than permitted
Sunak asks ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully
The aircraft was carrying a total of 270 passengers and 14 crew members
The alligator was reported to be 14-foot-long in size