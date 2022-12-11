India: Bus carrying 48 students overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad, several injured

Many stay at home out of the work force, surprising analysts
Several students were injured after a bus carrying 48 students overturned in Raigad on Sunday evening.
The incident occurred in Khopoli police station area. According to the police, the students were returning to Chembur after a picnic.
The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The condition of some of them were reported to be critical.
"The students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, senior police inspector, Pune Express Highway.
Further details are awaited.
