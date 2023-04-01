India: Budding criminal arrested for flaunting illegal gun on social media

The government's move comes amid reports that several Indian families have had to raise money through online fundraising campaigns
A 21-year-old man was arrested from south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area after he was seen cutting a cake with an illegal pistol in a video he uploaded online, police said on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Aniket alias Anish from Sangam Vihar, was previously found involved in a case lodged in Malviya Nagar Police Station.
A video doing rounds on social media is purported to have showed him blowing candles and cutting a cake with a pistol with firecrackers bursting in the background.
“Taking cognizance of a viral video on social media wherein a young man was cutting cake with a pistol, #DelhiPolice identified the accused and arrested him from Neb Sarai along with a .315 bore country made pistol & 2 live rounds. Case registered u/s 25 Arms Act,” police said on Twitter.
The incident was reported on Thursday with the informant telling police that a criminal was seen roaming in the Sangam Vihar area with a weapon, a senior police officer said.
The accused was arrested from Sangam Vihar, Neb Sarai, police said.
One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.
The accused said that he had shot the video to gain social media clout and attract young followers to establish his identity among criminals, police added.
