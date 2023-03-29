India: BJP will form the government in Karnataka with an absolute majority once again, says Prahlad Joshi

The polling in the state will take place in a single phase on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13, says Election Commission of India

BJP is ready for Karnataka elections, says Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. — ANI

Hours after the election commission announced dates for Karnataka assembly elections, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party would form the next government in the state "with an absolute majority once again".

"BJP is ready for Karnataka elections. The party will form the government with an absolute majority once again in the state," Joshi told ANI.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The polling will take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

The counting of votes will be done on May 13, the CEC said in a press conference.

Detailing the data of the electors, the CEC said that there are a total of 52.1 million in the state and the number of 100 plus voters is 16,976.

He informed that over 58,000 polling stations would be set up across the state.

"There are 224 Assembly constituencies of which 36 are reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs. The total electorates in the state are 52,173,579 of which males are 26.2 million and females are 25.9 million. The total number of 80 plus electors is 1.21 million. It is an increase of 32 per cent from 2018. It also includes 16,976 proud electors who are 100 plus. The number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) has increased to 555,000. This is an increase of close to 150 per cent," Kumar said.

He said that the first-time voters have increased from 2018-19 by 917,000 in Karnataka.

"All young voters who are turning 18 years of age by April 1, will be able to vote in the Karnataka Assembly elections," he said.

The CEC also laid down the security measures for the identified sensitive booths in the state.

"There are 58,282 polling stations in Karnataka of which 20,866 are urban. The average number of electors per polling station comes to 883. On all the sensitive booths which have been identified, we take four to five measures. Either there would be CAPF, web-casting or a micro-observer. With the combination of all of these, we tend to put more vigour and vigil on the sensitive booths," he informed.

"There would be 240 model polling stations which will be made eco-friendly and green booths. A 100 booths would be managed purely by persons with disability," Kumar added explaining the measures taken by the ECI for attracting the youth to vote.

Notably, Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.