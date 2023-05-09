India: Baby boy, toddler mauled to death by lioness, leopard in separate incidents in Gujarat

Congress leader chats with delivery partners, assures party poll promise of Gig Workers' Welfare Board with corpus of Rs30 billion
An infant and a three-year-old boy were mauled to death by a lioness and a leopard in separate incidents in Gujarat's Amreli district, forest department officials said on Tuesday.
The lioness took away a five-month-boy early on Tuesday morning when he was sleeping with his family of daily wagers out in the open near Khara village in Liliya taluka, deputy conservator of forests Jayan Patel said.
"The baby's skull was later found about half-a-kilometre from where he was picked up. From the footmarks and the version of locals, we believe it is the work of a lioness," he said.
Forest staff teams were scanning the area and cages will be set up to catch the big cat, he said.
Two veterinary doctors have also been kept on standby, he added.
In another incident, a three-year-old boy was killed after being attacked by a leopard in Karjala village of Savarkundla taluka here on Monday night, forest officials said.
The forest staff later caged the leopard, they said.
All three major political parties in the state — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters
'Govt delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings,' says unanimous decision by group's foreign ministers
After a meeting between Lula, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Britain pledged to contribute 80 million pounds to Amazon Fund, created in 2008 to preserve rainforest
Special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad tomorrow
There was no formal role for him, and he sat in the third row behind working members of the royal family
TASS news agency quoted a source in the emergency services as saying Zakhar Prilepin was injured but conscious after the explosion
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla, wishing them success