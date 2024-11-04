India: At least 23 dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Photo: ANI

Twenty-three people died after a bus fell into a gorge near Marchula in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday morning, said the police.

More than 45 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident, the police headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne told ANI.

The bus was on its way from Garhwal to Kumaon when the accident took place.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave instructions to speed up the rescue and relief work. Along with SDRF, the NDRF team has also reached the spot.

"Very sad news has been received about the casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations swiftly," Dhami posted on X.