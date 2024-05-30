India: At least 21 pilgrims killed after bus falls into gorge in Jammu

The man killed two human resources directors and a job centre employee, and attempted to kill a company executive following a string of dismissals
A bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in the northern Indian federal territory of Jammu on Thursday, killing at least 21 people and injuring dozens, authorities said.
The bus, which began its journey in Kurukshetra in the northern Haryana state was headed to a Hindu temple in Jammu when it rolled into the gorge, a police spokesperson said.
A rescue operation was ongoing, said the police official, adding that 40 injured people were admitted to the government medical college in Jammu for treatment.
The attack triggered global outrage and an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council
The shopping giant has skyrocketed in popularity around the world in recent years, offering a vast selection of clothes and accessories at low prices
Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, and Tom Kerridge, the restaurateur, are among the notable names on the list
Many Palestinians have said they are vulnerable to Israeli attacks wherever they go
The group said this was in response to a deadly Israeli strike outside a south Lebanon hospital earlier in the day
The strike killed at least 45 people, according to Gaza's health ministry