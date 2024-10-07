India: At least 15 killed by floods, landslides triggered by heavy rain in northeastern state

At least 15 people have been killed in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya over the last four days, officials said on Monday.

More rain is expected in parts of the state through this week, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting "isolated heavy rainfall".

Those killed include seven members of a single family who were buried alive in the South Garo Hills district, two people whose vehicle was swept away by floodwaters, and a man killed by a falling tree.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The situation is better now as the weather has cleared, and all bodies have been retrieved," Sanjay Goyal, commissioner and secretary of the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department said.

The affected population of 17,000 people from about 165 villages has been shifted to relief camps, he said.

The death toll from floods in the northern parts of neighbouring Bangladesh, which shares a border with Meghalaya, rose to six on Sunday.

However, with no rain during the night, officials said the situation is improving and floodwaters are slowly receding.

"People are already starting to leave the shelters and return to their homes" said Torofdar Mahmudur Rahman, the district administrator of Sherpur, one of the hardest-hit regions.

The floods, which submerged vast swathes of farmland, have also caused significant damage to crops in the region, though the full extent of this is still being assessed, he said.