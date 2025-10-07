  • search in Khaleej Times
India: At least 10 people killed after landslide hits bus in northern state

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a payment of 200,000 rupees ($2,254) for the next of kin of each person killed in the accident

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 8:18 PM

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a bus was hit by a landslide on Tuesday in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh, the state's chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a post on X.

"There is concern that several others may be trapped under the debris," he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a payment of 200,000 rupees ($2,254) from the prime minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each person killed in the accident, and that the injured would be given 50,000 rupees.