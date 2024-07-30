India: At least 41 dead in Kerala landslides; PM Modi announces Rs200,000 ex-gratia for next-of-kin

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 8:00 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 10:32 AM

At least 41 people were killed after landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, as per local media reports, with rescue operations hampered after a main bridge collapsed in the region. Rescue has also been made difficult due to no internet connectivity in the area.

Over 70 people have been injured, state health minister Veena George said. Many people are also likely to have been washed away in the Chaliyar river, according to Indian media.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rain in the state on Tuesday.

Relief efforts are ongoing, and two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been mobilised, the Kerala chief minister's office said in a statement.

In the wake of the landslide, the district level control room has been opened. Those affected may contact two helpline numbers, 8086010833 and 9656938689, for emergency health services, the health minister said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation in the state, in a post on X.