India arrests two more in NEET UG paper leak case, total 7 accused detained

India's Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two more people accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, the authority said on Thursday, May 14.

Two more accused persons, one from Pune and one from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, have been arrested in the last 24 hours, according to ANI. A total of seven people have now been arrested in this case.

Those recently arrested have been identified as Dhananjay Lokhanda, Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) and Manisha Waghmare, Pune (Maharashtra).

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Yesterday, May 13, the CBI said that it arrested five people accused in connection with the alleged NEET UG-2026 paper leak case. The authority arrested Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram. Several other suspects are currently being examined, the authority said.

On May 12, 2026, India's Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, filed a case regarding alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of the NEET UG-2026 examination.

The authority said that an FIR was then registered for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.