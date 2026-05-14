India arrests two more in NEET UG paper leak case, total 7 accused detained

India's Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, earlier filed a case regarding alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of the NEET UG-2026 examination

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 14 May 2026, 6:01 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India's Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two more people accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, the authority said on Thursday, May 14.

Two more accused persons, one from Pune and one from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, have been arrested in the last 24 hours, according to ANI. A total of seven people have now been arrested in this case.

Recommended For You

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

UAE lists 16 individuals, 5 entities linked to Hezbollah on terrorism list

UAE lists 16 individuals, 5 entities linked to Hezbollah on terrorism list

Trump flies to China; Iran rejects Kuwait's claims of hostile acts by Tehran

Trump flies to China; Iran rejects Kuwait's claims of hostile acts by Tehran

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

Tehran urges BRICS members to condemn US, Israeli attacks on Iran

Tehran urges BRICS members to condemn US, Israeli attacks on Iran

 

Those recently arrested have been identified as Dhananjay Lokhanda, Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) and Manisha Waghmare, Pune (Maharashtra).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Yesterday, May 13, the CBI said that it arrested five people accused in connection with the alleged NEET UG-2026 paper leak case. The authority arrested Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram. Several other suspects are currently being examined, the authority said.

On May 12, 2026, India's Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, filed a case regarding alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of the NEET UG-2026 examination.

The authority said that an FIR was then registered for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE bank chief says no concerns of capital flight due to Iran war

2

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

3

Fujairah clarifies smoke at Petroleum Industries Area caused by maintenance fire

4

UAE lists 16 individuals, 5 entities linked to Hezbollah on terrorism list

5

Flydubai says it has revised Pakistan flight schedule