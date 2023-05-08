India: Arijit Singh injured after excited fan pulls hand during live concert, says 'my hand is shaking'

By ANI Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 10:14 PM

Popular singer Arijit Singh, recently got injured during a live concert in Aurangabad after a fan pulled his hand while he was on stage.

Several videos of the concert went viral on social media in which the singer could be seen schooling his fan with patience.

In the viral video, Arijit could be seen saying, "If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun. It's as simple as that. You're pulling me like that. My hand is shaking. Should I leave?"

The crowd yelled "no," while the woman apologized to Arijit Singh many times for accidentally hurting him.

Arijit continued, "You have to understand. You are a grown-up, right? You are a mature person, right? Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can't move my hand."

The woman who pulled his hand could be heard saying that since he was coming to the front, she just took his hand. The singer replied, "Obviously I'll come in front of everybody na. I love everybody here. I will go to everybody."

Several other videos surfaced on social media in which Arijit could be seen teaching his fan.

Soon after the videos surfaced on social media, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and praised him for how he handled the situation.

Arijit is known for his amazing songs like 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Channa Mereya', 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai', 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', 'Kesariya' and many more.

