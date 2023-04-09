India: Application window for Common University Entrance Test reopens

Students set up a help desk for admission seekers under the new CUET process of Delhi University at North Campus in New Delhi. — PTI file

By PTI Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 8:04 PM

The application window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) reopened on Sunday for three days following representation from students and there will be no change in the syllabus after rationalisation of NCERT textbooks, officials said.

“Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and it will close at 11.59pm on Tuesday (April 11, 2023). Students are requested to visit cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details,” UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

Nearly 1.4 million students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 per cent since last year.

Following rationalisation of NCERT books, aspirants of undergraduate entrance exams were confused about whether it will impact the entrances.

“The notified syllabus will remain the same as the exam is not just for students from a particular board. Not all boards have rationalised the content,” a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 1.25 million students registered themselves and 990,000 of them submitted their applications.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for medical admissions is the largest entrance test in India with an average of 1.8 million registrations.

The last date for applications for CUET-UG was March 30 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31. In a deviation from the usual pattern, the exam will be conducted in three shifts this year.