India announces new e-OCI card for overseas citizens; how to download

The Indian government has recently announced a new verson of the Overseas Citizen of India card, also known as the OCI.

The new e-OCI is a digital version of the OCI card, which was introduced in 2005, that allows citizens to complete the entire application process online.

Applicants will be able to submit their application, upload documents and download their digital card after approval without having to submit any physical documentation.

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Authorities have said that this move is set to benefit 5 million cardholders.

Benefits

Now, OCI cardholders will no longer have to get their booklet reissued every time they get a new passport. They can just update their new passport information.

Having a digital card also allows for faster identity verification, easier immigration clearance. Aside from reducing the risk of losing or damaging physical documents.

How to download

Here's how you can download your e-OCI card:

1. Log in to the OCI Services Portal using your existing User ID and Password. If you are not already registered, complete the registration process using the e-mail address provided at the time of your OCI application.

2. Once logged-in, click on the e-OCI tab on the dashboard. Your application details will now appear.

3. In the last column, click on Generate e-OCI Card. Your e-OCI Card will be generated and made available for download.

4. Download and save the e-OCI Card on your phone. You can present the digital version at Immigration Check Posts and to airlines whenever required.