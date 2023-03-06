India: Andhra Pradesh signs MOUs for projects of over Rs13 trillion

Chairman of ZR Power Holdings, MD of Brookfield Investments, Arpit Agarwal, and Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy, had a fruitful discussion regarding future investments in Andhra Pradesh, in building key infrastructure projects together, and investments into IT sector, in association with Guardian Data Centres - a group company of ZR Power Holdings.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has entered into 352 MOUs with various organisations to execute projects of Rs13.05 trillion.

Dignitaries from over 40 counties attended the summit, including the Deputy Ambassador of the UAE Majid Ahmed Al Nekhailawi , Deputy Chief of Mission, UAE Embassy in India.

The energy sector, particularly renewable energy, received Rs9 trillion in investments, which will translate into around 180,000 jobs. Addressing the summit on Saturday, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government will make sure the investments flourish. Industries minister G Amarnath claimed the presence of the international community at the summit clearly reflected the state's global connection. "While supporting larger anchor investments, the government will also provide support to the MSME sector, as it is crucial for economic growth and employment.