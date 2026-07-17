India's Andhra Pradesh confirms 12 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 20 days

Health authorities in India's Andhra Pradesh have confirmed 12 Covid-19 infections across the state between June 26 and July 16. Of them, four patients died.

According to Health Secretary and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Veera Pandiyan, all four deceased patients had severe pre-existing conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, and other serious illnesses.

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The state government has dispatched five samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to identify the specific virus variant circulating among the patients. A total of 339 COVID-19 cases have been reported across India since July 1.

The first Covid-19 case of the year in Andhra Pradesh was reported in Kadapa district on June 26. Between July 1 and July 16, another 11 cases were detected. Two of the infected individuals were identified as close contacts of previously confirmed Covid-19 patients.

Officials reported that the cases are scattered across different districts, including Kadapa, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada, with no evidence of localised clustering.

Pandiyan said there is no need for public panic, while advising people to follow precautionary measures. He added that doctors, hospitals, and healthcare staff across the state have been alerted and are on standby.

On a national level, the Commissioner noted that 339 Covid-19 cases have been recorded across India since July 1, with Kerala leading the state-wise figures at 115 cases, followed by Karnataka with 64, Maharashtra with 43, Tamil Nadu with 39, 18 each in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Delhi, and 12 in Rajasthan, while the remaining cases are spread across other states.