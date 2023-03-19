India: Amritpal Singh arrested, legal advisor claims after Punjab Police say separatist on run

Citing a threat to life, Advocate Khara has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court and filed a writ petition

By ANI Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 11:14 PM

Fugitive Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police at Shahkot police station, Imaan Singh Khara, the legal advisor to 'Waris Punjab De' claimed on Sunday.

Despite Punjab Police's statement that Amritpal Singh is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him, Advocate Imaan Singh Khara claimed that he has been arrested at Shahkot Police Station.

The advocate also alleged that the police wants to kill Singh in a "fake encounter".

Citing a threat to the life of Amritpal Singh, Advocate Khara has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court and filed a writ petition.

"Today I have filed a criminal writ petition (Imaan Singh Khara vs State of Punjab) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This is a Habeas Corpus writ petition," he told ANI.

Advocate Khara said, "as per the Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which is the Right to Life, police cannot beat anyone without the due procedure of court."

"In this plea, we have appealed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there is a threat to Amritpal Singh's life and that he is arrested at Shahkot Police Station," he said.

The lawyer further alleged that despite their [police's] duty of producing a person before the magistrate within 24 hours, police haven't produced him [Amritpal Singh].

"Police have a malicious intention," he alleged further.

Earlier in the day, however, Punjab Police said that the 'Waris Punjab De' chief is still on the run and efforts to nab him are going on.

"During the ongoing operations against the elements of Waris Punjab De and persons attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the state, another 34 arrests were made throughout the state on Sunday. A total of 112 persons have been arrested so far," Punjab Police said.

In sharp contrast to this, Advocate Khara said, "police can kill him in a fake encounter and can trap him in false and fabricated cases by utilising the time."

"Regarding this, we have filed a writ petition," he added.

He also claimed that Punjab and Haryana High Court have directed the Punjab police to come up with a missive in Amritpal Singh's case.

"Justice NS Shekhawat, whom the writ petition was marked in the Punjab and Haryana court, heard it. The matter was debated for 1.30 hours, wherein Punjab Advocate General and other Punjab government Advocates were also present and submitted their side," he said.

"After hearing the argument of both sides, the Judge has issued a notice to the Punjab government and also directed the Punjab Police to come up with the missive in Amritpal Singh's case," he added.

ALSO READ: