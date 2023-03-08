India: All-women crew operates Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express on Women's Day

The renowned actor was undergoing treatment in Canada
As part of the International Women's Day celebrations, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express was operated by an all-women crew on Wednesday.
The crew was led by additional railway manager Kusuma Hariprasad along with other railway officers.
"International Women's Day was meaningfully celebrated by all the women staff of the department who performed all the operations of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express", said the officials.
In another event, an all-women AC accompanying staff worked on the Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express on Wednesday. Kavitha, Vandana as tech/AC, Raichel Ullaji and Kalpana as helper/AC were included as part of the all-women AC accompanying staff in the prestigious Bengaluru Chennai Shatabdi Express which left KSR Bengaluru at around 11am.
The four women employees carried out strenuous operations like connecting the power supply (the head on generation connection) from the loco to the power car before the departure of the train, reported the railway sources.
AC accompanying duties will be carried out by women employees regularly hereafter, as stated by the railways.
The employees were given rigorous and committed training for the past 3 weeks for carrying out accompanying duties.
Previously, all four women employees nominated for accompanying duties were involved in maintenance activities for a very long period.
The renowned actor was undergoing treatment in Canada
Carriers will allow parents to sit next to children aged 13 and younger without extra payment if seats are available at booking
Former PM’s lawyers will approach the Islamabad High Court for cancellation of arrest warrant
Death toll after the 7.8-magnitude has risen to above 45,000, bringing the total toll, including Syria, to about 51,000
PEMRA decision comes after the ousted PM delivered a hard-hitting speech against state institutions
Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha to attend UN conference on least developed countries
The warrants that ask him to appear in court on March 7 was served after the police failed to find him at his residence
Treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to bring 30% of world's land and sea under protection by the end of the decade