India: All-women crew operates Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express on Women's Day

The employees were given special training to carry out the job

Bengaluru additional Railway divisional manager (administration) Kusuma Hariprasad, women crew who operated Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express and other railway officers celebrate the International Women's Day in Bengaluru on Wednesday. — ANI

By ANI Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 6:09 PM

As part of the International Women's Day celebrations, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express was operated by an all-women crew on Wednesday.

The crew was led by additional railway manager Kusuma Hariprasad along with other railway officers.

"International Women's Day was meaningfully celebrated by all the women staff of the department who performed all the operations of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express", said the officials.

In another event, an all-women AC accompanying staff worked on the Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express on Wednesday. Kavitha, Vandana as tech/AC, Raichel Ullaji and Kalpana as helper/AC were included as part of the all-women AC accompanying staff in the prestigious Bengaluru Chennai Shatabdi Express which left KSR Bengaluru at around 11am.

The four women employees carried out strenuous operations like connecting the power supply (the head on generation connection) from the loco to the power car before the departure of the train, reported the railway sources.

AC accompanying duties will be carried out by women employees regularly hereafter, as stated by the railways.

The employees were given rigorous and committed training for the past 3 weeks for carrying out accompanying duties.

Previously, all four women employees nominated for accompanying duties were involved in maintenance activities for a very long period.