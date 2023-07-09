India: All schools in Delhi to remain closed on Monday due to incessant rain

The investigating agency found that the accused were also involved in tampering of evidence
All the schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday in view of the incessant rain in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced.
Delhi recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
An interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall on Saturday.
"In view of the torrential rains in the last two days and keeping in mind the warnings of the meteorological department, all schools will remain closed on Monday," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.
ALSO READ:
The investigating agency found that the accused were also involved in tampering of evidence
The Guinness World Records has tweeted a video showing how it monitored MrBeast’s feat on the new social media platform by Meta
A person who posted a TikTok video of the incident said that the shark was in shallow water for about half an hour before swimming away
Court turns down government request to withhold documents of ex-prime minister from a public inquiry
US and Canadian authorities are investigating the cause, which killed all five people aboard
Global sea temperature also rose to a new record for the month, with extreme marine heatwaves recorded around Ireland, the UK and the Baltic Sea
For the last two years, Bryan Johnson has been trying to bio-hack his body with the help of a team of 30 doctors
The official Twitter handle of the tournament has come up with a brand new poster featuring the top two seeds grooving to the chartbuster song from the movie RRR