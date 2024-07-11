India: Airline staff arrested for slapping cop; carrier alleges 'sexual harassment'

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 9:59 PM

A female SpiceJet employee was arrested following an altercation with a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Jaipur airport, to which the airline responded, alleging that the incident was a case of sexual harassment.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the employee was asked to undergo mandatory screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew, but no female CISF personnel were available at the time. According to a senior CISF official, the situation escalated when the female employee became agitated and slapped the on-duty CISF personnel.

"A female SpiceJet employee was asked to undergo mandatory screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew at Jaipur airport, but no female CISF personnel were available at the time. The female employee got agitated and slapped the on-duty CISF personnel. A case has been registered against her and she has been arrested," said a senior CISF official.

SpiceJet responded swiftly to the incident, issuing an official statement that presented a different perspective on the altercation.

Reacting to the statement, SpiceJet Airlines, in an official reply, said, "Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India's civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home."

The airline further announced its commitment to taking immediate legal action, characterising the event as a serious case of sexual harassment.