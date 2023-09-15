India: Aircraft involved in runway excursion at Mumbai airport removed, area now clear

Daily Mail reported that his car went down a 70-metre cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
The private aircraft that was involved in a runway excursion at Mumbai airport on Thursday has been removed and handed over to the owners, an official statement said on Friday.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) spokesperson said that all areas are now cleared at the spot.
"Disabled aircraft recovery started at 1453 hours. Disabled aircraft was removed at 1755 hours and handed over to the owners at 1816 hours for further action. All areas are now cleared," the spokesperson said.
DGCA said that there were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board, however, no casualties have been reported.
"VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No casualties reported as of now," an official statement said.
Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a total of 6 passengers and 2 crew members who were onboard the aircraft were injured in the incident.
Multiple flights were diverted on Thursday.
According to officials, Two Vistara and one Akasa Airlines flight were diverted towards Bangalore airport. An Air India flight coming from Dubai was diverted towards Ahmedabad. Also, a Vistara flight from Dehradun to Mumbai (DED-BOM) has been diverted to Goa Airport.
