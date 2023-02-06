India: Air Vistara fined Rs7 million for not operating mandated UDAN flights in north-east

The US took "custody" of the balloon when it entered their airspace and had observed it with piloted military aircraft
The civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed a Dh311,190 (Rs70 lakh) fine on Air Vistara for not having operated the minimum number of mandated flights to underserved areas of the country's north-east region.
The fine was imposed in October last year for not complying with the rules in April 2022.
The airline has already paid the fine, said a DGCA official.
Responding to the matter, a Vistara spokesperson said, "Vistara has been in absolute compliance with RDG (Route Dispersal Guidelines) over the past several years. In fact, we have been consistently deploying more than [the] requisite ASKMs in the various categories, as prescribed in the RDG rule."
However, the spokesperson admitted that some flights had to be cancelled due to the closure of Bagdogra airport, leading to a shortfall of just 0.01 per cent in the required number of flights in April 2022 – i.e., short by just one flight.
"Also, as per the new Civil Aviation Policy 2016 which came into effect from Northern Winter 2017-18, trading of ASKMs has also been discontinued, which has restricted the options available to airlines to make any last-minute adjustments in such instances," the spokesperson added.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation's flagship programme Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) has already completed five years. The first flight was launched in April 2017.
The scheme was initiated in October 2016 with the objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the common citizen, with an enhanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in tier II and tier III cities.
"Having said that, as a law-abiding organisation and in compliance with the order, Vistara has paid the penalty under protest. We also confirm to have deployed capacity in excess to the RDG requirement since then, as we had been doing in the past," the Vistara spokesperson further said.
ALSO READ:
The US took "custody" of the balloon when it entered their airspace and had observed it with piloted military aircraft
Siddique Kappan was arrested in October 2020 when he travelled to Uttar Pradesh to report on a high-profile gang rape case
Leading scientists look at the huge questions they are now studying
The incident happened at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, when the couple had an argument about the ticket cost for the infant
She earlier said that she would not run if Trump did, but seems to have changed her mind
Officials doubt those behind the attack must have had inside help to gain access to the compound
Ishaq Dar assures IMF officials that Pakistan would complete the ongoing fiscal and economic reforms
Some people experience pain flares from healed injuries or chronic conditions when it’s cold or raining. Are the two actually connected?