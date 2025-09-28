  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 28, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.3°C

After ‘tiger hunt’, AI-generated leopard keeps Indian city on edge

Sleek images of the leopard popping up in Lucknow neighbourhoods went viral, along with 'selfies' and grainy night footage of the animal prowling deserted streets

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 10:37 AM

Top Stories

Asia Cup: Not shaking hands is not good for cricket, says Pakistan captain ahead of India final

Asia Cup: Not shaking hands is not good for cricket, says Pakistan captain ahead of India final

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India vs Pakistan final in Dubai

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India vs Pakistan final in Dubai

Forest officials in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, barely had time to catch their breath after a tiger “attack” in Sitapur turned out to be a cover-up for an elopement. Days later, they were back on their feet, this time chasing an artificial intelligence–generated leopard that had “escaped” not from the jungle but from someone’s imagination.

The drama began in the state capital Lucknow last week when a dashcam clip showing a leopard near the Sugarcane Institute, landed in local WhatsApp groups. Soon, the city was crawling with big cats, at least on phone screens. Sleek images of the leopard popping up in neighbourhoods went viral, along with “selfies” and grainy night footage of the animal prowling deserted streets.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Fixed salary, insurance: UAE productive families to get complete employment package

thumb-image

Sheikh Hamdan forms 'Dubai civility committee' to make emirate 'best, most beautiful'

thumb-image

SP Jain Global ranked among Asia-Pacific’s Top 10 b-schools for third consecutive year

thumb-image

Dubai: Emirates cancels flights to Madagascar amid civil unrest in capital

thumb-image

UAE space leadership: Driving Middle East's $18 billion space market

 

Parents locked up their children, schools cancelled classes, and police loudspeakers warned against venturing out after dark. The turning point came when opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav himself tweeted one of the images,” said senior journalist Ruchi Kumar. 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“That’s when local authorities swung into action, ordering large-scale searches and patrols.”

District forest teams fanned out across the city, combing parks and housing colonies. CCTV footage was examined, pug marks were found in some areas, and searchlights swept Lucknow’s leafy avenues. But while combing operations continued, investigators discovered that the genuine sighting had been exploited to create a flood of AI-generated fakes.

The breakthrough came when digital forensics experts spotted tell-tale signs of fakery. The leopard’s fur looked oddly smooth, shadows fell at impossible angles, and one “selfie” had lighting so perfect it could have been a magazine cover.

The trail led police to a local youth—ironically, a journalism student—who confessed to cooking up the images using AI software. 

He had reportedly shared them to impress friends and rack up followers, never expecting them to bring schools, police, and the forest department to a standstill.

Two individuals have since been detained for spreading false information. District Commissioner of Police Central Ashish Srivastava warned: “AI can be used for education and research, but using it to create panic is a crime. It disrupts public order.”

For Lucknow residents, the episode was a strange sequel to neighbouring Sitapur’s “tiger attack” hoax earlier this month, when a mother faked a tiger snatching her daughter to hide her elopement.

“First the tiger, now the leopard,” said Mohammad Idrees, a businessman from Lucknow who followed both scares. “At this rate, next week we’ll be chasing dinosaurs.”