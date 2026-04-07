India advises citizens travelling to Phu Quoc to obtain Vietnam visa

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has issued an advisory asking all citizens travelling to Phu Quoc island to obtain a visa for Vietnam before travel.

The notification comes after several Indians faced legal setbacks and issues after they unknowingly travelled to mainland Vietnam. Phu Quoc island allows some foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, visa-free entry. This exemption, however, is limited to the island.

The embassy clarified that in certain instances due to unforeseen circumstances, such as medical emergencies and flight disruptions, Indian nationals have been required to travel to mainland Vietnam.

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"In such situations, individuals who do not hold a valid Vietnam visa permitting entry into mainland Vietnam face significant challenges, including delays in accessing medical facilities, travel restrictions, and immigration-related complications," it said

The authority clarified that travelling to Phu Quoc without the visa is still permitted according to local laws.