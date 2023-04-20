India: Actress arrested for allegedly running sex racket, 2 models rescued

Police officer posed as a customer to bust operation and caught the accused red-handed

Thu 20 Apr 2023

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 11 has reportedly uncovered a prostitution racket operated by an Indian actress. 30-year-old Aarti Mittal, who has been arrested, allegedly managed the sex racket within the film industry.

According to ANI, "Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11, Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Goregaon area. Two models were also rescued from the spot, and a 30-year-old casting director, Aarti Mittal, was arrested in this case."

Reportedly, a police officer formed a team and caught the actress red-handed when he posed as a customer. He called the actress and asked for two prostitutes for his friends. Unaware of his identity, Aarti demanded Rs60,000 to arrange the girls for them.

The police also stated that Aarti targeted the two models when she met them during various projects and offered them good money for the work. According to the models, Aarti had pledged to pay them Rs15,000 each.

Apart from being a casting director, Aarti worked in television shows like 'Apnapan.' The show also stars Rajshree Thakur. A few days ago, Aarti posted on social media that she was working on a project with actor R Madhavan.

