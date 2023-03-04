India: Actor Sheezan Khan gets bail in Tunisha Sharma death case

Compounds called PFAS linked to several types of cancers, cardiovascular disease, fertility problems and developmental disorders in children said to be leaching into soils via sewage
A court at Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma last year.
Sharma allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Khan, 28, was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by Sharma’s mother. He is currently lodged in a jail.
Additional sessions court judge R D Deshpande ordered that Khan be released on a surety of Rs100,000.
The court also ordered the actor to surrender his passport and asked him not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.
Advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Khan, said the applicant had sought bail on various grounds, including that the chargesheet in the case had already been filed and the probe was over. He also argued that this case does not attract punishment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abatement to suicide).
Special public prosecutor Sanjay More countered the submission made by Khan that he was not present in the room when Sharma ended her life.
Sharma and Khan, who were in a relationship but later parted ways, were co-stars in TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The Valiv police filed a 500-page chargesheet in the court on February 16.
Compounds called PFAS linked to several types of cancers, cardiovascular disease, fertility problems and developmental disorders in children said to be leaching into soils via sewage
In 2022, women held 24.5 per cent of director seats across the global index versus 22.6 per cent in 2021
The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes
Popular sports figure speaks out against 'discrimination' after Tunisian President orders 'urgent measures' against irregular sub-Saharan migrants
Every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks
Designer from Ukraine pays homage to her country and her team of over 20 people working in Kyiv
She is serving a 33-year prison sentence on what are widely seen as contrived charges
The quake was at a depth of 582.6 km