India: 72 exotic snakes, 6 capuchin monkeys seized at Bengaluru airport

By ANI Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 4:28 PM

Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday seized 55 ball pythons, 17 king cobras and six capuchin monkeys.

While the pythons and cobras were alive, the monkeys were found to be dead, they said.

According to a statement by the Bengaluru Customs, the animals were stuffed in baggage and arrived on an Air Asia flight from Bangkok (flight number FD 137) which landed at Bengaluru airport at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

"The baggage which arrived by Flight No. FD 137 Air Asia from Bangkok at 10.30pm was found to contain a total of 78 animals comprising of 55 Ball Pythons (in different colour morphs) and 17 King Cobras. These were found alive and in active condition. However, six Capuchin Monkeys were found to be dead," the release by the Bengaluru Customs read.

All the said 78 animals are 'schedule animals' under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and listed under Appendices of CITES, it added.

The animals were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The live animals have been deported to the country of origin and the dead animals have been disposed with proper sanitary measures, the statement read.

