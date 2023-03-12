India: 7-year-old stabbed to death in Assam, accused held

According to police, the seriously injured minor was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

By ANI Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 4:05 PM

A 7-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death over a dispute in Assam's Cachar district, the police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the accused person was identified as Apu Mazumdar, and has been arrested.

"The accused person has been arrested. We have taken statement of the locals, and submit our investigation report before the court against the accused person," Cachar SP Numal Mahatta told ANI.

Reportedly, the incident took place at Silchar town on Saturday.

According to police, the seriously injured minor boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused committed the crime over a property dispute with the victim's family, said officials.

ALSO READ: