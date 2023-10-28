India: 7 members of family die by suicide in Gujarat

The Future Investment Initiative (FII), often referred to as 'Davos in the Desert,' is being held in Riyadh
Seven members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Siddheshwar apartment in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday, police said.
According to information, a man Manish Solanki died allegedly after hanging himself, while other family members, including his parents, wife and three children, are suspected to have died after consuming poison.
Rakesh Barot, DCP, Surat, told ANI, "Seven members of a family have committed suicide. They have written a suicide note, and we are verifying it. It appears to be money problem. Further investigation is underway."
More details are awaited
