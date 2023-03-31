India: 6 die of suffocation after burning mosquito coil fell on bed

The toxic fumes caused inmates to lose consciousness and they later died due to suffocation, says police officer

By ANI Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 2:14 PM Last updated: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 2:18 PM

As many as six people died due to suffocation while two others were injured after a fire broke out in a house at Mazar Wala Road, Machhi Market, Shastri Park, informed police officials on Friday.

Police rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

"Six people in a family were found dead in their house in the Shastri Park area after they inhaled carbon monoxide produced from the burning mosquito coil that had fallen over a mattress sometime during the night. The toxic fumes caused inmates to lose consciousness and later died due to suffocation," said DCP North East district Joy Tirkey.

According to the DCP, the injured are being treated for burn injuries.

"The deceased include four adult males, an adult female and a half-year-old child. The injured include a 15-year-old girl and an adult male," said Joy Tirkey.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.