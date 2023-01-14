India: 6 arrested for putting up poster celebrating gangster Chhota Rajan's birthday

The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometres (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, say officials
The Mumbai Police have arrested six people, including an organiser of a Kabaddi programme for putting up posters celebrating gangster Chhota Rajan's birthday on Saturday and Sunday.
The police found the poster in the Malad area of Mumbai. The posters "welcomed the honoured dignitaries' in the Kabaddi programme that was organised for January 14 and 15.
Underworld gangster Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he has been lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.
In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.
ALSO READ:
The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometres (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, say officials
Google, Apple and Meta offer near-limitless storage, but it’s wise to keep copies
What seems most likely is that even if a soft landing is achieved, it will be smoother for some households and businesses and rockier for others
Some people at the station were shot in the attack, police say
The strikes involving nurses and ambulance workers, staff shortages, and winter flu have led some hospitals to declare critical incidents
It was at a depth of 10 km; no tsunami warning was issued after the quake
In response to the 'grave' accident, President Macky Sall announced three days of national mourning beginning Monday
The meeting in March will scale up the support being offered to the International Criminal Court in its investigations