India: 6 arrested for putting up poster celebrating gangster Chhota Rajan's birthday

One of those booked was organising a Kabaddi programme for the event

By ANI Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 3:41 PM

The Mumbai Police have arrested six people, including an organiser of a Kabaddi programme for putting up posters celebrating gangster Chhota Rajan's birthday on Saturday and Sunday.

The police found the poster in the Malad area of Mumbai. The posters "welcomed the honoured dignitaries' in the Kabaddi programme that was organised for January 14 and 15.

Underworld gangster Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he has been lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

