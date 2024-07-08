India: 49 flights cancelled after heavy rains in Mumbai

Vehicles drive through a flooded street after rain showers in Mumbai on July 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 6:44 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 7:16 PM

Heavy rains flooded roads and railway lines on Monday in India's financial capital Mumbai, disrupting flights and forcing the closure of schools and colleges.

Just ahead of the morning rush hour, more than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain lashed the city of 12 million in the six hours through 7:00 a.m (0130 GMT), civic officials said in a statement. More heavy showers were forecast, accompanying a high tide of 4.40 metres (14 ft) in the coastal city.

"There is heavy traffic on the roads and rail lines too have been affected," Eknath Shinde, chief minister of Maharashtra, the western state whose capital is Mumbai, said on X, urging people to stay indoors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mumbai commuters waded through knee-deep water that partially submerged vehicles in many areas, while traffic clogged the city's Eastern and Western Express highways.

Monday's rains also disrupted air travel. Airport authorities in Mumbai had to suspend runway operations for more than an hour from 2:22 a.m., airport sources said.

More than 430 flights were delayed and 49 cancelled, Flightradar24, a website that tracks flight data, showed. Airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India were among those reporting disruptions.

Water on the tracks forced railway authorities to cancel some long-distance trains. Television images showed some suburban passenger trains halted on inundated lines and some commuters walking on tracks to reach their destination.

"Mumbai and rain-induced flooding is an annual occurrence. My BMW car is stuck in the floodwater," Anil Bore told ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Widespread flooding

India's seasonal monsoon rains, which start at the end of May, bring respite after a scorching summer but have also triggered widespread flooding in recent years.

In Bihar state in the east, separate cases of lightning strikes killed 12 people, taking the toll from such incidents to 20 since the start of July, a state government official said.