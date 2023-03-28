India: 4 killed, including two children, after pickup truck crashes into motorcycles

Several protesters and members of security forces wounded in clashes
Four people including two children were killed, while three others were injured, after a pickup truck collided with two motorcycles in Pune's Junnar, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred on Monday at around 11 pm local time. "The deceased and injured were going towards [the] Ahmednagar side on two motorcycles when they were hit by a pickup truck," police said.
"In the accident, four people, including a man, a woman, and two children aged 6 and 2 were killed," police added. The three people who sustained injuries in the accident are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and further investigation is underway.
