India: 4 dead, 1 injured in fire at pharma company lab in Andhra Pradesh

The Chief Minister announces a compensation of Rs2.5 million that will be paid to the families of the deceased workers

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 7:04 AM

Late on Monday evening, four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company, situated in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli, according to an official.

As per a police inspector, the injured person was shifted to the nearby hospital.

"The incident happened while [the place was] under maintenance," the police said.

State Industries Minister Amarnath said that the injured worker was undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Minister has informed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy about the incident.

According to Amarnath, the Chief Minister had announced that a compensation of Rs2.5 million would be paid to the families of the deceased workers.

Amarnath directed medical officials to provide medical aid to another worker who was seriously injured in the accident.

A probe to ascertain the cause of the accident has been ordered.

ALSO READ: