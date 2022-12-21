India: 3 juvenile boys held after stabbing clinic owner in Delhi

According to the police, the victim is currently out of danger

By ANI Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 5:33 PM

Delhi Police apprehended three juvenile boys on Wednesday for stabbing a person in the northeast part of the city.

"On Monday, around 6am, Sonu (alias Taajudin) was sitting in his clinic at A-156 Jhuggi Daya Basti in North-East Delhi, [when] a minor came to exchange his mobile phone for Rs500. Upon the victim's denial, the minor, along with two of his associates (all juvenile) stabbed Sonu's vital organs and [fled]," the Delhi Police said.

In response to the incident, an FIR was registered at the Sarai Rohilla Police Station on Tuesday against the juvenile boys under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and a probe was launched.

During the investigation, a team from Sarai Rohilla Police Station deployed secret informers and searched CCTV footage, following which the main accused was finally identified and the team apprehended the juvenile. Shortly after this, two of his juvenile associates were also apprehended.

Only one knife was recovered from their possession. All three juveniles have been sent to a juvenile home.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

