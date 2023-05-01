India: 3, including 2 juveniles, held for stabbing man to death in Delhi

Four others were injured in the scuffle which took place between two groups involving a girl

By PTI Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 10:36 PM

A 22-year-old man was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing a man and injuring four others following a quarrel involving a girl in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Tabish alias Danish, a resident of Jamia Nagar, they added.

A case was registered on Saturday on the statement of Mohammad Afzal who said one of his friends, Adeeb, had a girlfriend who was previously in a relationship with a 16-year-old boy and the juvenile had threatened Adeeb of dire consequences, a senior police officer said.

In order to settle the matter, Adeeb, along with his friends Afzal, Mohammad Shyan, Mohammad Sheikh Zafar and Shyam, met the juvenile and his friends Sabir, Tabish and another minor at street number-6, Zakir Nagar, the officer said.

A scuffle took place between the two groups during which Tabish allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Adeeb and his friends, resulting in grievous injuries to all of them. The injured were taken to the Holy Family hospital where Shyan was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raids at Hapur and Siyana in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and nabbed the two juveniles — both aged 16 — and Tabish. The knife used in the commission of the crime was also seized from the possession of Tabish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.