India: 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

The earthquake occurred at 6.56am, at a depth of 5 kilometres

By ANI Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 7:52 AM Last updated: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 8:36 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Saturday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 6.56am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Earlier on Friday, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

While the first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the second one of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

