India: 25 people charred to death as bus catches fire on Maharashtra expressway

Local authorities say that six to eight people have been injured

By ANI Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 7:05 AM

Twenty five people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.

The incident took place at around 2am on Saturday.

Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni, has said, "25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. Six to eight people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital."

