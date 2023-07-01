India: 25 people charred to death as bus catches fire on Maharashtra expressway

Experts say the Titan incident would likely impact the chances to visit and study the famous wreckage and that there could be stricter maritime safety regulations in the offing
Twenty five people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.
The incident took place at around 2am on Saturday.
Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni, has said, "25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. Six to eight people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital."
ALSO READ:
Experts say the Titan incident would likely impact the chances to visit and study the famous wreckage and that there could be stricter maritime safety regulations in the offing
No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal
More than 2 million people have arrived in Makkah for the pilgrimage
A reminder to parents soldiering through the summer: Boredom has its virtues
We continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths, says the US Secretary of State
The actor denies allegations of historic offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013
Corenswet will play the lead in Superman: Legacy, which also marks the inception of a fresh DC universe spearheaded by James Gunn
28-year-old Vanilla, who was immediately separated from her mother after being born at a research lab, spent most of her early life in small cages suspended from the ground