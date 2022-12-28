India: 22-year-old social media content creator dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh

On Tuesday, Leena Nagwanshi was found hanging from a pipe with a scarf on the terrace of her house, an official said

By PTI Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 1:21 PM

A 22-year-old social media content creator allegedly died by suicide at her home in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Leena Nagwanshi was found hanging from a pipe with a scarf on the terrace of her house here under Chakradhar Nagar police station limits, an official said.

She had identified herself on her Facebook handle as a YouTuber. She used to post her reels on Instagram and had 11,000 followers.

Nagwanshi was alone in the house at the time of the incident. When her mother returned from the market, she found her hanging, the official said.

"No suicide note was found at the spot. The woman's mobile phone was seized and was being examined,” he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added.

Nagwanshi was a second year Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com.) student. Her father is a government officer posted in the Surguja district.

